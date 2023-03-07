David Finlay has joined The Bullet Club.

After attacking former Bullet Club leader Jay White at Battle In The Valley last month, Finlay joined thee group at the NJPW 51st Anniversary show this week.

Finlay wrestled Tomohiro Ishii in the first round of the New Japan Cup, and was accompanied by White’s former manager, Gedo. Finlay’s ring entrance included a Bullet Club-style logo and the words “Rebel Club” on the screen.

Finlay ended up defeating Ishii by pinfall. Gedo then cut a post-match promo and declared that Bullet Club needs a rebel, and it no longer matters because White isn’t here.

Regarding the 2023 New Japan Cup, Finlay will now face The Great-O-Khan in the second round on March 15. Shota Umino advanced this week by defeating Yujiro Takahashi, and he will now face IWGP World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a second round match on March 15.

Below is the updated bracket, along with related footage:

