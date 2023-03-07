David Finlay has joined The Bullet Club.
After attacking former Bullet Club leader Jay White at Battle In The Valley last month, Finlay joined thee group at the NJPW 51st Anniversary show this week.
Finlay wrestled Tomohiro Ishii in the first round of the New Japan Cup, and was accompanied by White’s former manager, Gedo. Finlay’s ring entrance included a Bullet Club-style logo and the words “Rebel Club” on the screen.
Finlay ended up defeating Ishii by pinfall. Gedo then cut a post-match promo and declared that Bullet Club needs a rebel, and it no longer matters because White isn’t here.
Regarding the 2023 New Japan Cup, Finlay will now face The Great-O-Khan in the second round on March 15. Shota Umino advanced this week by defeating Yujiro Takahashi, and he will now face IWGP World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a second round match on March 15.
Below is the updated bracket, along with related footage:
🦁旗揚げ記念日🦁大田区総合体育館大会‼️
なんとデビッド・フィンレー(@THEdavidfinlay)が外道を引き連れて、登場‼️
まさかのBULLET CLUB💀入り…!!
登録不要🙅視聴無料🆓
⇒https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw51st #njcup #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/PYwvJr3zgL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2023
🦁旗揚げ記念日🦁大田区総合体育館大会‼️
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2023』1回戦‼️
裕二郎がダーティーファイト全開‼️さらにSHO乱入で海野危し⁉️
🆚 @Shooter_us × 高橋裕二郎
登録不要🙅視聴無料🆓
⇒https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njpw51st #njcup #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/xkjG4yeDBv
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2023
