The lineup for the post-NXT Battleground 2024 episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

This week, it was announced that the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne will be headed to NXT to join forces with Wes Lee for six-man tag-team action against Gallus.

Also scheduled for the 6/11 episode of WWE NXT are the following matches:

WWE NXT 6/11/2024

* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears

* Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King

* Wendy Choo returns

* Eddy Thorpe returns

* Cody Rhodes appears

* New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) & Wes Lee vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

