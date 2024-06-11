The lineup for the post-NXT Battleground 2024 episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.
This week, it was announced that the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne will be headed to NXT to join forces with Wes Lee for six-man tag-team action against Gallus.
Also scheduled for the 6/11 episode of WWE NXT are the following matches:
WWE NXT 6/11/2024
* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
* Michin vs. Jaida Parker
* Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King
* Wendy Choo returns
* Eddy Thorpe returns
* Cody Rhodes appears
* New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) & Wes Lee vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.
EXCLUSIVE: New Catch Republic has some unfinished business on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/Mt7XzYcROZ
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024