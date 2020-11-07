NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi is once again your IGWP NEVER Openweight champion.

The Dragon captured the title from the legendary Minoru Suzuki at today’s Power Struggle event from Osaka, the second time the belt has changed hands in this feud in the last few months. Suzuki ends his reign after 70 days with zero successful defenses.

On the very same show…Bullet Club leader Jay White defeated G1 Climax winner Kota Ibushi in a singles-match, with Ibushi’s main event WrestleKingdom 15 spot now going to White. This is the first time in the company’s history that someone has taken the G1 winner’s spot. It should be noted that White’s feet were on the ropes during his victory pin, and there may be a rematch.