Hiromu Takahashi is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion.

The Time Bomb defeated Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori at this morning’s WrestleKingdom 15 (night two) to begin his third-reign with the Junior title, marking the second year in a row he’s won it back at NJPW’s biggest show of the year.

Takahashi earned this opportunity by winning this year’s BOSJ tournament, then besting the Super J-Cup winner (El Phantasmo) on night one of WrestleKingdom 15.