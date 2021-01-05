Hiromu Takahashi is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion.
The Time Bomb defeated Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori at this morning’s WrestleKingdom 15 (night two) to begin his third-reign with the Junior title, marking the second year in a row he’s won it back at NJPW’s biggest show of the year.
Takahashi earned this opportunity by winning this year’s BOSJ tournament, then besting the Super J-Cup winner (El Phantasmo) on night one of WrestleKingdom 15.