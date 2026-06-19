A new champion emerged at ROH x CMLL x STARDOM Global Wars: Cincinnati, as Lio Rush added the first major title of his AEW/ROH tenure to his resume.

The opening contest of the June 18 event featured a fast-paced triple threat match with the ROH World Television Championship on the line. When the dust settled, Rush defeated AR Fox and Action Andretti to claim the title and begin a new chapter in his career.

The decisive sequence came in the closing moments of the bout when Rush connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb on his former CRU stablemate Andretti, scoring the pinfall victory and securing championship gold.

The title victory marks Rush’s first championship reign since joining the AEW and ROH roster, giving the high-flying star a significant accomplishment after months of building momentum across both promotions.

Rush has also been gradually unveiling his evolving “Blackheart” character on AEW and ROH programming. The new persona has become a focal point of his presentation in recent months, and capturing the ROH World Television Championship should help grow his reach as he settles into his new persona.

For those interested, you can check out our complete ROH x CMLL x STARDOM Global Wars: Cincinnati Results 6/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.