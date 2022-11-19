Trey Miguel is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion.

The finals of the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title took place at tonight’s Impact Over Drive event, and saw Miguel defeat Black Taurus to capture the X-Division Title.

This is Miguel’s second reign with the title. The title was declared vacant on the October 20 edition of Impact when Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C to trade the title in for a shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in tonight’s Over Drive main event. Kazarian won the title from Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory on October 7.

Below are a few shots of tonight’s title match from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky:

