Trey Miguel is your new Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion.
The finals of the tournament for the vacant X-Division Title took place at tonight’s Impact Over Drive event, and saw Miguel defeat Black Taurus to capture the X-Division Title.
This is Miguel’s second reign with the title. The title was declared vacant on the October 20 edition of Impact when Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C to trade the title in for a shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in tonight’s Over Drive main event. Kazarian won the title from Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory on October 7.
Below are a few shots of tonight’s title match from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky:
