Fatal Influence is once again stock-piling gold championships.

During Week 2 of the WWE NXT Gold Rush special on Tuesday night, November 25, a taped show from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, Fallon Henley emerged victorious as the brand new WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

Featured below is a recap of the Fallon Henley vs. Zaria match for the vacant WWE Speed Women’s Championship from the 11/25 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network:

WWE Speed Women’s Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Zaria

After each woman makes their respective ring entrance, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The women lock up, and Henley drops Zaria. They lock up again and Henley gets on Zaria’s back and Zaria collides with the turnbuckle forcing Henley off her back. Henley rolls up Zaria who kicks out and they then trade punches. Zaria rolls up Henley who kicks out.

The women trade pinning attempts and fail. Henley splashes onto Zaria and covers again. Zaria kicks out and kicks Henley. Zaria collides with Henley in the corner and suplexes her. Zaria covers Henley who kicks out at two. Zaria punches out Henley and puts Henley in a Texas Clover Leaf submission hold. Henley gets to the ropes breaking the hold and Zaria then kicks Henley.

Zaria kicks Henley and locks Henley in a half nelson against the turnbuckle. Zaria hits a flying clothesline and Henley rolls out of the ring. Zaria goes after her and punches her outside the ring. Reid and Jayne distract Zaria allowing Henley to clock Zaria. Back in the ring, Henley jumps on Zaria who rolls through and Henley counters and DDTs Zaria and covers for a near fall.

The time limit expires ending the match. Ava comes out and says this is not how the match will end so this match is now sudden death and the match continues until we get a pin. Henley counters Zaria and Zaria sends Henley out of the ring and we cut to a commercial. Back from a commercial break, Zaria has Henley hanging in the corner. Henley breaks free and slams down Zaria.

Zaria is covered and she kicks out at two. Henley punches Zaria and Zaria punches back. They trade punches and strikes. Henley gets Zaria in The Rings of Saturn and Zaria overpowers and rolls up Henley, and Henley does the same and we get kick outs. Zaria is slammed into the corner and Zaria slams Henley off the middle rope. Zaria bulldozes through Henley and hits a pumpkick.

Zaria tosses Henley after headbutting her. Henley elbows Zaria and rolls her up for a near fall. Zaria spears Henley who rolls out of the ring. Zaria collides with the steel steps missing Henley. Back in the ring, Henley hits a Shining Wizard and a jumping legdrop and gets the win. With the victory, Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence is your brand new WWE Speed Women’s World Champion.

Winner and NEW WWE Speed Women’s Champion: Fallon Henley