A new champion was crowned on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Andrade El Idolo to capture the AEW National Championship during the November 7 episode of the weekly TNT program.

The title change came in a rematch from AEW WrestleDream, where Andrade previously defeated Ciampa to retain the championship.

This time around, however, Ciampa managed to turn the tables on the defending champion.

During the closing moments of the match, Ciampa attempted to catch Andrade with a roll-up, but the champion managed to kick out. Andrade responded by connecting with his Dia de los Muertos finisher, only for Ciampa to counter with another roll-up.

The second attempt proved successful, as Ciampa secured the three-count to become the new AEW National Champion.

The victory marks Ciampa’s first reign with the AEW National Championship.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 11/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.