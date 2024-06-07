AJ Francis is your new TNA Digital Media Champion.

The former Top Dolla defeated Laredo Kid on this evening’s episode of TNA Impact, which marked the 20-year anniversary of the show. Francis won after connecting with a chokeslam.

This marks Francis’s first championship win since he joined TNA, ending Kid’s run at 28 days. Franics showed up at Hard To Kill 2024 earlier this year and has been featured ever since.