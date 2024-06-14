Andrade is your new WWE Speed Champion.

El Idolo defeated Ricochet on today’s episode of the social media program, winning the title after hitting Ricochet with a double-underhook neckbreaker. He is now the second person to win the WWE Speed Championship since the title was introduced earlier this year, marking his first title win since returning to the company.

Meanwhile, this was Ricochet’s last televised matchup for WWE. He is expected to depart the company once his contract expires next month. Stay tuned.