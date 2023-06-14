Nathan Frazer is your new WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

Tonight’s NXT was scheduled to feature Frazer vs. Noam Dar for Dar’s Heritage Cup. However, Dar came out on crutches and accused Frazer and Dragon Lee of attacking him in the parking lot. Dar then announced that his Meta-Four stablemate Oro Mensah would step up and defend the Cup for him. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson continued with interference attempts, but Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz fought them off, then Frazer won the title in the fourth round.

This is Frazer’s first reign with the Cup. Dar began his second reign back on the August 25, 2022 edition of NXT UK by defeating current NXT Tag Team Champion Mark Coffey. Dar held the Cup for 292 recognized days.

Below are related shots of tonight’s title change from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

