Ricochet is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode opened with Ricochet winning the strap from Sami Zayn. The finish saw Jackass star Johnny Knoxville distract Zayn, allowing Ricochet to finish him off.
This is Ricochet’s first run with the Intercontinental Title. Zayn won the title back on the February 11 SmackDown by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. He held the title for 13 recognized days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the FTX Arena in Miami:
