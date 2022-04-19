Theory is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Theory defeat Finn Balor to capture the title. Theory won the match clean by pinfall.

After the match, Theory stood tall with the title until Otis, Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, T-BAR, Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews all hit the ring to celebrate with him. Azeez and T-BAR lifted Theory on their shoulders, then paraded him around the ring to mixed reactions from the crowd. The legendary “No Chance” music then hit and out came WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to the stage. Mr. McMahon motioned for the crowd to give it up for Theory, then applauded as Theory came to the stage to take a selfie with him. Vince finally raised Theory’s arm in the air with the title to end the segment.

This is Theory’s first title reign on the main roster. Balor began his first reign back on the February 28 RAW show by defeating Damian Priest. He held the strap for 48 recognized days. Balor won the title from Damian Priest back on the February 28 RAW, and while he has defended the title at non-televised WWE live events, this was his first TV title defense.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.