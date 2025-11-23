“Your winners … and NEW …”

These were the words uttered by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey after only the third pay-per-view match of the evening at AEW Full Gear 2025 on Saturday night, November 22, 2025.

Who are the new champions, you ask?

FTR.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler managed to secure a victory over Brodido duo Bandido and Brody King to become the brand new AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

For those who missed it, you can check out a detailed recap of the match courtesy of our live AEW Full Gear Results 11/22/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com below:

AEW World Tag Team Championships

Brodido (C) vs. FTR

We get “A Big Stoke Production” showcasing Hathaway’s hatred for Brodido before heading back to ringside as FTR make their entrance for our next match. Speaking of, the champs make their way out next to a nice pop before we get this match underway.

We start off with Cash Wheeler and Bandido, who exchange offense before standing off amidst a “no hoes” chant directed at Stokely. Bandido takes Wheeler down with an arm drag, keeping him off his game with a couple more for good measure before laying him out.

Dax comes in but to no avail, before Brody King makes the tag. Dax tags in as well as we get a standoff between them, before they trade strikes. Dax takes the brunt of this, as he’s sent to the corner. He hits a boot on Brody but ends up being sent out of the ring, where Dax takes a hard chop against the barricade.

Wheeler gets caught trying to sneak up on him, before King lands another hard chop on Harwood to bring him back into the ring for a near-fall. Tag made to Bandido for a double-team…which sees Bandido hoist King onto Harwood! Dax rolls out of the ring as Bandido starts to do the Macararena, trying to get King to join on.

He refuses as Bandido sees FTR on the outside, diving over Stoke…only for FTR to catch him and slam him onto the announce table. They bring Bandido back into the ring as the crowd tries to get under Stoke’s skin some more, and a tag is made to Harwood after some shots from Cash.

Dax has Bandido in a Gory Special, a nod to the legacy of Lucha Libre as Bandido tries to break free…and he finally does, eventually taking FTR down to the mat. Cash rolls out of the ring, trying to keep Brody away from a tag only to get knocked off the apron, but the ref is too distracted to see the tag made by Bandido.

This allows FTR to take advantage as the crowd lets the ref know how they feel. Bandido manages to fend off Dax and breaks away from Wheeler for the tag to Brody, who lays out Dax with a clothesline before sending Wheeler down to the mat.

He also sends Harwood down, colliding with Wheeler before sending them to opposite corners for a set of clotheslines. Wheeler gets onto the shoulders of King looking to fight him off, but that ends with him being slammed into Harwood in the corner before Brody runs at them with a cannonball.

Cover by Brody only gets a two as Cash kicks out. Bandido comes in for an assist but is sent out of the ring by Harwood, allowing FTR to set King up on the top turnbuckle. Superplex by Harwood, but no Power & Glory here as Brody grabs the throat of Wheeler while Bandido lands a splash on Dax.

King ends up sending FTR out of the ring before tagging in Bandido. King goes for a dive on Harwood, but Stokely pushes him out of the way and King gets a glancing blow on Hathaway before crashing to the floor! Back in the ring, Bandido gets a nearfall on Harwood before Wheeler comes in.

Bandido dodges a Shatter Machine, but takes the Power & Glory as Dax covers…but Bandido kicks out at two. Bandido gets away from another double-team, sending Harwood out of the ring before landing a press slam sending Wheeler onto Dax on the outside. Bandido climbs up top and hits a cross body sending FTR to the floor.

Bandido brings Dax back into the ring as Wheeler comes in looking to land a Shatter Machine, but Bandido manages to get out of it. He looks for a 21 Plex on Dax but Wheeler helps him block it before they land the Shatter Machine for a two-count.

King and Cash end up on the outside where Wheeler narrowly dodges a cannonball, forcing King to crash into the barricade. He grabs one of the tag belts to bring into the ring, but Brody grabs it to keep him from using it. Bandido rolls up Harwood, but is sent into a belt shot just out of sight from the ref.

Harwood with the cover but Bandido kicks out again, and Brodido land a Shatter Machine of their own off a tag to King, but Harwood manages to kick out of the follow-up pin attempt before the count of three. FTR take control now, looking for a Doomsday Device on Bandido.

Bandido counters into a powerslam on Wheeler. Harwood is held back by King as Bandido covers, but still only gets a two count for his effort. Dax goes after King, managing to pull him away and set King up for a stuffed piledriver onto the hardest part of the ring. FTR turn their attention back to Bandido.

They set him up for a stuffed piledriver as well, but the ROH World Champion refuses to give up as he gets a shoulder up in the nick of time. He looks wobbly as he gets back to his feet, and FTR take advantage as they hit a final Shatter Machine. They follow up with the cover and the pin to become new champs.

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR