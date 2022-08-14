Two titles changed hands at the GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Homecoming Weekend – Night 1 event that took place on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Rina Yamashita defeated Alex Colon to become the Ultraviolence Champion. The bout featured line tubes, broken glass, steel chairs, and other weapons. Yamashita defeated Alex Colon with the Camel Clutch.

The other title change was when Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated Los Mazisos, Ciclope, and Miedo Extremo to win the GCW Tag Team Titles.

Jay Briscoe hit a Jay Driller on top of a pile of chairs for the win. The Second Gear Crew will challenge The Briscoes for the titles on September 3 in Chicago inside of Art of War Games.

Briscoes 3X CHAMPS, SGC VS BRISCOES VS LOS MACIZOS!! #GCWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/X4BBrDyEHv — David Glynn (@TheReddWolf) August 14, 2022