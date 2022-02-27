Major League Wrestling held TV tapings, titled SuperFight, in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night.
At the show, EJ Nduka and his mystery partner, Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 for the MLW Tag Team Championships. 5150 had held the titles for over 100 days as they won them last November.
@EjTheJudge and @CalvinTankman puttin in work @MLW pic.twitter.com/C87CtD6M1k
@EjTheJudge @CalvinTankman are you new @mlw tag champs! pic.twitter.com/MjXIKDfGo4
We will have spoilers from the tapings later on the site.