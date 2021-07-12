ROH Tag Team Champions The Foundation (Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. Violence Unlimited (Homicide & Chris Dickinson) went down at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The match resulted in a title change as Homicide and Dickinson went over to win the straps.

Back in March, The Foundation beat La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee and Kenny King) to win the titles and heading into Best in the World, held the title for over 100 days.