Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view took place from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas. Here were the big news items from the show.

-The Undisputed Kingdom defeated Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii to retain the ROH tag team titles. Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher assisted Undisputed Kingdom for the win.

-Lee Moriarty defeated Wheeler Yuta to become the new ROH Pure Champion.

-Red Velvet shockingly defeated Billie Starkz to become the new ROH Women’s Television Champion.

-Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs have earned a future shot at the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

-Atlantis Jr. retained the ROH Television Championship in a scramble match.

-Athena defeated Queen Aminata to retain the ROH Women’s Championship.

-Mark Briscoe defeated Roderick Strong in the main event to retain the ROH World Championship.