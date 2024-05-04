Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards are your new TNA Knockout Tag Team Champions.
The duo defeated Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) at this evening’s Under Siege special in Albany, New York. Edwards picked up the win for her team by hitting a pedigree on Jody Threat. This marks Slamovich’s second run as Knockouts tag champion, and Edwards first.
#ANDNEW Knockouts World Tag Team Champions! @mashaslamovich @MrsAIPAlisha #TNAUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/5bP7wfGWIR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 4, 2024
Spitfire held the titles for 56 days. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on any more happenings from Under Siege. Stay tuned.