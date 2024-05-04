Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards are your new TNA Knockout Tag Team Champions.

The duo defeated Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) at this evening’s Under Siege special in Albany, New York. Edwards picked up the win for her team by hitting a pedigree on Jody Threat. This marks Slamovich’s second run as Knockouts tag champion, and Edwards first.

Spitfire held the titles for 56 days. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on any more happenings from Under Siege. Stay tuned.