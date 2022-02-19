Today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Golden Series event in Sapporo saw two title changes take place.

First…Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi won a tag team triple threat to become the new IGWP Junior tag team champions. Also competing in the match was Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo, and the former champs, Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles.

The second title change was a bit of a shocker as LIJ’s SANADA bested the great Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWP United States champion. This marks SANADA’S first singles title in NJPW.

Nice result Team Six or Nine become 69th IWGP Junior Tag champions in Sapporohttps://t.co/6fBhggrjpO#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/P8SHkh7tLy — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2022