Today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Golden Series event in Sapporo saw two title changes take place.
First…Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi won a tag team triple threat to become the new IGWP Junior tag team champions. Also competing in the match was Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo, and the former champs, Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles.
The second title change was a bit of a shocker as LIJ’s SANADA bested the great Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWP United States champion. This marks SANADA’S first singles title in NJPW.
Nice result
Team Six or Nine become 69th IWGP Junior Tag champions in Sapporohttps://t.co/6fBhggrjpO#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/P8SHkh7tLy
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2022
SANADA is the 13th IWGP US Heavyweight Champion!
He thanks all his fans watching worldwide on #njpwworld for their support.
What doors will this open??#njpw #njgolden pic.twitter.com/ndnZArjL6F
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 19, 2022