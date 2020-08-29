Tetsuya Naito is once again the IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental champion.

The LIJ leader won his gold back from former stable-mate EVIL at today’s Summer Struggle event from Jingu Stadium after connecting with his Destino finisher. This begins Naito’s third reign as heavyweight champion, and his sixth reign as intercontinental champion.

In a post-match interview, Naito mentioned that he would like to begin defending the belts separately moving forward.

This wasn’t the only title to change hands. Minoru Suzuki was able to best Shingto Takagi to capture the IWGP NEVER Openweight title, and Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori submitted Hiromu Takahashi to recapture the IWGP junior heavyweight championship.

Toru Yano also became the first ever KOPW 2020 champion after surviving a fatal-four way.

Full Summer Struggle events here.