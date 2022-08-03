Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode opened op with a commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match, which saw Chance and Carter get the win to capture the vacant titles. The other teams in the match were Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine, plus Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

Feroz and Leon were eliminated first by Nile, but then Paxley and Nile were eliminated by Jayne. The finish saw Chance go to the top for their big 450 neckbreaker combo finisher for the pin on Jayne.

This is the first title reign for Chance and Carter together. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez won the title from Toxic Attraction at the Great American Bash on July 5, but only held the straps for 14 recognized days due to Jade turning on Perez, then trashing her title belt. WWE then declared Perez a solo champion, and recognized her as having a second reign until she officially vacated the title on the July 26 NXT show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change opener at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

A Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match will crown NEW NXT Women's Tag Team Champions… RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! 📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/uIG4yzBmQf — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 3, 2022

