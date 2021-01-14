Los Parks are the new MLW tag team champions.

The duo consisting of LA Park and his son El Hijo de la Park defeated the Von Erich brothers on last night’s edition of MLW Fusion to capture the tag team titles, the first time the tag gold has changed hands since 2019. Shortly afterwards the promotion would issue a press release celebrating the new champions, which you can read below.

NEW YORK —For the first time since November 2, 2019, Major League Wrestling has new World Tag Team Champions.

Last night on Salina de la Renta’s MLW FUSION, LA Park and Hijo de LA Park, collectively known as Los Parks ended Ross and Marshall Von Erich’s record-breaking 437-day reign as the champion at 14:19 in a classic championship clash.

The bout, which can be watched in full for free at: https://youtu.be/dI9Sfi8ysYg, marked LA Park and his son’s first championship in MLW. Park, the longest tenured athlete on the roster, debuted in MLW in June 2002.

The outcome of the championship bout has outraged many, including VE Nation, the Von Erichs’ fans. With “Filthy” Tom Lawlor assigned as referee by Salina de la Renta, the integrity of the match instantly came into question. With slow counts for the Von Erichs and rapid counts for Los Parks, it was apparent that underhanded tactics were afoot.

However, the Von Erichs aren’t making excuses. While it is their intention to invoke their rematch clause, they first look to hold Tom Lawlor accountable.

What’s next for Los Campeons? Salina de la Renta isn’t saying.. but the real question may be: what is her new boss’ thoughts? In the shocking closing moments of last night’s FUSION, it was revealed that Promociones Dorado has been acquired by Azteca Underground, Inc. Whois the new owner/proprietor of Promociones Dorado? We hope to have all these questions answered on MLW FUSION.

Fans can watch Salina de la Renta’s MLW FUSION on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and The Roku Channel. The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 16. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.