The Coven’s Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King are your new Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode saw Wilde and King capture the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles by defeating Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie of The Death Dollz. The match was actually taped on February 26.

This is the first title reign for The Coven. The Death Dollz began their first reign at Bound For Glory on October 7, 2002, by defeating Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. They held the straps for 160 recognized days.

The title change was necessary as Valkyrie debuted with AEW this week, and has signed there. Her final segment with Impact will reportedly air later this month.

Below are a few shots from Thursday’s taped title change from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.