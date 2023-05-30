Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Rousey and Baszler capture the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley and IYO SKY, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Rousey forced Shotzi to submit for the win.

This is the first title reign for Rousey and Baszler together. The titles were relinquished earlier this month by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez due to Liv’s injury.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title match at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY:

Let's crown new Women's Tag Team Champions! 🏆 🏆#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/0FWa3HmZkG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 30, 2023

Who will become the NEW Women's Tag Team Champions in this Fatal 4-Way on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/tvU5Hw5Elw — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2023

