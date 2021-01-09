Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are your new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Roode and Ziggler capture the titles from The Street Profits.
This is the first blue brand title reign for Roode and Ziggler, together and separately. The Street Profits took over the titles back on the WWE Draft edition of RAW on October 12 when they switched with former RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. They had been champions since winning the red brand titles from Murphy and Seth Rollins on the March 2 RAW show.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:
NEXT!@MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins put the #SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line against @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode. pic.twitter.com/IV9WxfUGmf
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Are we looking at the next #SmackDown Tag Team Champions???
The gold is up for grabs RIGHT NOW! @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/PFaZEqdA3z
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
The SPEED! 😮#SmackDown @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/RxWix84K7F
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Looks like @MontezFordWWE is in rough shape… 😬#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yQkzN2RJB2
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Looks like @MontezFordWWE is in rough shape… 😬#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yQkzN2RJB2
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Can The #StreetProfits successfully power through against @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode? #SmackDown @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/OAeMsFnpTt
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Yeah Yeah YEAHHH ADRENALINE is TAKING OVER for @MontezFordWWE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WEmC0XRJYx
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
What's it gonna take to put away the #StreetProfits?!?!#SmackDown @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/3gL8eI6Zdm
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
And NEW!!!#SmackDown @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/6uIWlgXXmg
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
The Dirty Dawgs did it!
AND NEWWW #SmackDown Tag Team Champions: @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode. pic.twitter.com/hUh0XCUWc6
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 9, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.