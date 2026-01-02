The lineup for the first TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of the New Year of 2026 continues to take shape.

The first pay-per-view of 2026 for TNA Wrestling is the upcoming TNA Genesis pay-per-view scheduled for January 17 at the Curtis Curwell Center in Garland, Texas.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, a taped show from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, new matches were officially announced for TNA Genesis 2026.

Now confirmed for the first pay-per-view of 2026 for TNA Wrestling on 1/17 is a triple-threat match with the TNA X-Division Championship on-the-line.

Reigning and defending TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater will put his title at stake at TNA Genesis 2026, as he squares off against Moose and Cedric Alexander.

Additionally, the 1/1 TNA iMPACT show included the announcement that Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah will take place in another new singles showdown at TNA Genesis 2026.

Previously announced for TNA Genesis 2026 is the retirement match for JDC, formerly known as Fandango in WWE. JDC will take on Eddie Edwards in his in-ring swan song at the TNA PPV event in a couple of weeks.

TNA GENESIS 2026 LINEUP (Scheduled For January 1, 2026)

* Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah

* JDC vs. Eddie Edwards (JDC’s Retirement Match)

* Leon Slater (c) vs. Moose vs. Cedric Alexander (X-Division Title)

