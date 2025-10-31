The lineup for tonight’s Halloween episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov surfaced via social media to announce that he will be in action on tonight’s show.

In a post shared via his official X account earlier today, “The Mad Dragon” confirmed that his WWE United States Championship Open Challenge will continue this week.

“This title is a legacy and the open challenge is my duty,” Dragunov wrote. “Who wants to step up tonight.”

Previously announced for tonight’s blue brand prime time program, which serves as the final ‘go-home show’ for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this weekend, are an additional pair of matches and segments.

Other in-ring action advertised for the October 31 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown includes Carmelo Hayes going one-on-one against Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly, and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alexa Bliss squaring off against former women’s champion Nia Jax.

In non-match announcements, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will also feature the contract signing for the WrestlePalooza rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre, as well as Jade Cargill explaining her unprovoked attack of WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on last week’s episode of the show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

