A new championship match has been announced for the next WWE premium live event.

During the “season premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on September 9, a WWE Women’s World Championship bout for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE was made official.

In one of the hottest rivalries in the company right now, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day will put her title on-the-line against former champion Rhea Ripley of The Terror Twins.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is scheduled to take place on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.