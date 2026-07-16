A new championship match has been made official for AEW Redemption.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Andrade picked up a singles victory over Jake Doyle to earn a future title opportunity. As a result of the win, Andrade will challenge Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The bout will mark Andrade’s first AEW singles pay-per-view match since Dynasty, where he came up short against Darby Allin in a pinfall loss.

For Davis, the title defense will be a milestone appearance, as it will be his first singles match on an AEW pay-per-view.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.