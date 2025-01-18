Roxanne Perez made an appearance on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the WWE Women’s Title match featuring Tiffany Stratton and Bayley that headlined the show, Perez was shown sitting in the crowd.

Bayley got into a verbal spat with Perez in the middle of the match, but Perez never got physically involved.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette teasing the return of Charlotte Flair aired.

The vignette looked at Charlotte’s luxurious life and what she’s accomplished during the course of her career.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Charlotte Flair will be returning to in-ring action.

You can check out a video of the vignette below: