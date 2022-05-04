According to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, AEW has had a class action complaint filed against them alleging that they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Reports are that the plaintiff, Luigi Abreau, claimed that AEW’s merchandising site, ShopAEW.com, does not offer accessibility to those who are visually impaired. The specific problem is that the site cannot read product names, links, or Captchas correctly. As an ADA requirement, ShopAEW must be able to accommodate the use of screen readers

Thurston adds that WWE faced a similar lawsuit back in 2020, one that the company eventually had to settle on. You can check out the full detailed lawsuit in Thurston’s tweets below.

A plaintiff has filed a class action complaint against All Elite Wrestling, LLC for allegedly violating the Americans With Disabilities Act, claiming https://t.co/HckO1NRSoH isn't accessible to visually-impaired people. pic.twitter.com/4MYmA2CS2y — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 4, 2022