The return of CM Punk has sent the pro-wrestling world in a frenzy, especially after AEW released the Chicago Savior’s newest t-shirt design through their partner, Pro Wrestling Tees.

Now the company, which is based out of Punk’s home in Chicago, has tweeted out that his newest shirt has become the highest selling design of all-time, surpassing the Bullet Club Bone Solider shirt that held that title for the last 7 tears. PWT writes, “In less than 72 hrs, @CMPunk has the highest selling design ever on http://ProWrestlingTees.com. This record was previously held by the Bone Soldier Bullet Club shirt for the last 7 years.”