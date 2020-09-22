Bianca Belair will be returning to WWE RAW action soon.

This week’s RAW episode featured a new vignette for Belair, which saw her showing off in the gym and upstaging a male trainee. You can see the full promo below.

Belair was called up the night after WrestleMania 36 but has mostly worked WWE Main Event matches this summer. She last worked RAW on August 24, teaming with The Riott Squad for a six-woman win over The IIconics and Zelina Vega. There is no word on if Belair will be put back with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, which includes her husband Montez Ford.

On a related note, WWE also aired a quick new “coming soon” vignette for Mandy Rose this week. Below is a screenshot from this week’s Rose promo.

Rose was traded to RAW from SmackDown earlier this month after The Miz “called in a favor” to get Rose taken off the blue brand as a way to upset Otis. Rose was expected to appear last week, but there’s no word yet on why WWE is delaying her return to the red brand.

Stay tuned for RAW updates on Belair and Rose.

