Ring of Honor world champion RUSH has a new challenger for the upcoming 19th Anniversary pay per view.

Former multi-time ROH champion Jay Lethal defeated EC3, Jay Briscoe, and Matt Taven on the latest episode of ROH TV, which earned the franchise a shot at the La Faccion Ingobernables leader at the event, which takes place on March 26th from the promotion’s home-base in Baltimore.

RUSH is currently in his second reign with the ROH world title after besting PCO at last February’s Gateway to Honor.

