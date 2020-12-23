The WWE Network has added a host of new content including holiday episodes of Raw and Smackdown to the free version of the streaming service.

WWE issued the following:

See what’s streaming this holiday season on the Free Version of WWE Network

Just in time for your holiday viewing pleasure, a bevy of WWE pay-per-views and Christmas-themed episodes of Raw and SmackDown have been unlocked on the Free Version of WWE Network.

The new batch, which is available on demand for a limited time, contains something for every WWE fan, whether you want to get into the yuletide spirit with a Miracle on 34th Street Fight or relive some of the greatest rivalries in John Cena’s storied career. And whatever you do, don’t sleep on In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings, featuring not only a dramatic WWE Title main event between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog, but also the debut of Xanta Klaus, a deranged Santa Claus knockoff who once terrorized WWE rings.

Check out the full lineup below, and start streaming today! No credit card is required for the WWE Network Free Version. To access, download the WWE app on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

Holiday-themed Shows

SmackDown: Dec. 24, 2015

Raw: Dec. 22, 2014

Raw: Dec. 23, 2013

Raw: Dec. 24, 2012

Raw: Dec. 19, 2005

SmackDown: Dec. 25, 2003

Prime Time Wrestling: Dec. 23, 1986

Pay-Per-Views

Extreme Rules 2019

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

SummerSlam 2015

WWE TLC 2014

Survivor Series 2011

In Your House 5: Season’s Beatings

Survivor Series 1993

Survivor Series 1992

Survivor Series 1990

Compilations

John Cena’s Greatest Rivalries

Home Video Classic: The Undertaker