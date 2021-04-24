WWE Network News has announced the air dates of several new programs that are coming to the wrestling network, which is now exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. The content includes the new documentary on Shawn Michaels and Diesel, as well as a Chronicle on former NXT North American champion, Damian Priest.

Check it out below.

May 2nd – WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes.

May 9th – WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest.

May 11th – The Best of WWE: Wrestlemania Rematches.

May 16th – WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam.

May 16th – WWE Wrestlemania Backlash.

May 17th – WWE Wrestling Challenge.

May 18th – The Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam.

May 23rd – The Best of WWE: Andre the Giant.