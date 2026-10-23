A new development has surfaced in the ongoing criminal battery case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser, aka El Grande Americano.

Following a Florida judge’s decision earlier this week to deny Kaiser’s motion to dismiss the case, a new filing was submitted on Thursday, October 22, regarding evidence made available to his defense.

According to the court docket, Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett filed a “Notice of Supplemental Discovery” confirming that the State of Florida has provided Kaiser’s legal team with access to four additional pieces of evidence.

The materials appear to consist of photographs showing injuries allegedly suffered by Richard Reap, the man who accused Kaiser of attacking him during an altercation at an Orlando apartment complex earlier this year.

The four photographs include an image of Reap’s right elbow, two images of an apparent head injury, and another showing an injury to his right side.

A CD was also entered into evidence during this week’s hearing, although its contents have not been confirmed. It is possible that the disc contains surveillance footage previously made available to Kaiser’s defense.

As previously reported, Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is facing a battery charge stemming from an April incident involving Reap at an apartment complex where both men resided.

The two sides have offered conflicting accounts of the confrontation, with Kaiser acknowledging that he pushed Reap but maintaining that he acted in self-defense after Reap allegedly approached him aggressively.

Kaiser’s attorneys previously sought dismissal of the case under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. However, that motion was denied, allowing the criminal proceedings to continue.

The next pre-trial conference is scheduled for December 17, 2026. Court records also list a potential trial window of January 4 through January 22, 2027, should the case proceed without a plea agreement or further delays.

Additional notices filed on October 22 informed Kaiser’s attorney, Thomas Sommerville, and fellow WWE Superstar Gunther of the upcoming conference. Gunther’s inclusion is procedural, as he previously posted Kaiser’s $1,000 bond in May.

Kaiser has remained free to travel while the case proceeds and has continued appearing for WWE and Lucha Libre AAA as El Grande Americano.

We will keep you updated as additional information regarding the case becomes available.