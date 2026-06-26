A Florida judge has granted Ludwig Kaiser’s defense access to key evidence in his pending misdemeanor battery case after the state did not object to the request.

According to court records, Kaiser’s legal team filed a motion on June 16 seeking a subpoena duces tecum for surveillance footage from the apartment complex where the alleged incident took place. On June 25, Orange County, Florida Judge Andrew Cameron approved the request and ordered the subpoena to be issued.

The subpoena seeks: Any and all recordings from videotape surveillance of the 12th Floor including the elevator and all areas surrounding the elevator on or about April 23, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

The requested footage covers the timeframe during which Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is accused of battering another resident of the apartment complex.

According to the alleged victim’s account provided to police, he was riding in the elevator with Kaiser and a female companion, who were allegedly kissing aggressively. After exiting the elevator, the man reportedly told the pair to “please have some manners,” at which point he claims Kaiser attacked him.

Police documented what they described as a “large, fresh scratch” on the alleged victim’s head, along with visible redness in the area. Authorities later identified Kaiser as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage, and the alleged victim subsequently identified him in a photo lineup.

Kaiser has been charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with the alleged altercation. His attorneys previously attempted to obtain the surveillance footage directly from the apartment complex but were informed that it could only be released pursuant to a court-issued subpoena.

The case is set to continue with a pre-trial conference on July 16. During that hearing, prosecutors and the defense are expected to discuss the possibility of a plea agreement, as well as whether the case will proceed to trial.