New Cryptic Teaser from Liv Morgan, Back & Forth with Natalya

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan took to Twitter today and made a cryptic tweet, teasing an upcoming reveal of some sort.

Morgan tweeted the date October 14, 2019, and said all will be revealed soon.

“Oct. 14th, 2019 …. soon all will be revealed,” Liv wrote.

Monday, October 14, 2019 is the date that Morgan was brought back to the RAW roster in the 2019 WWE Draft, as the final overall pick. Before that she had been a member of the SmackDown roster after being sent to the blue brand in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up on April 16. After being drafted back to RAW on October 14 of last year, WWE kept Morgan off TV until they started airing vignettes for her return in December. She then returned on the December 30 RAW, crashing the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Liv briefly feuded with Lana but wasn’t used at times. She’s had recent storylines with Natalya and former tag team partner Ruby Riott.

Stay tuned for updates on possible plans for Morgan. You can see her teaser tweet below, along with her back & forth tweets with Natalya from earlier today. That exchange saw Natalya warn Liv that she would be seeing Natalya and Lana soon, which could be a potential tease for tonight’s RAW.

Oct. 14th, 2019 …. soon all will be revealed — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 6, 2020

I can’t get over how beautiful @YaOnlyLivvOnce looks in this photo. You need to do a @Pantene commercial, Liv! 🦄🦄🦄 pic.twitter.com/i6oIvkRIzm — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 6, 2020

Why thank you @NatbyNature that is so sweet of you to say 😊

BUTTT, do you remember this from WrestleMania ? Gosh, you are so flexible. You were pretty tied up, huh? 😅 Does @DDPYoga sponsor you ? If not, they should ! 😇 pic.twitter.com/HjDlxcRox7 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 6, 2020

Blah blah blah " greatest untapped professional wrestler in our women's division " I may use that ! Thanks Nattie ☺️ https://t.co/4AVrEmWKc3 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 6, 2020

