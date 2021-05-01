This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode featured a new pre-recorded vignette from Aleister Black.

Black continued reading from the “Tales of The Dark Father” book that he had last week. This week the he read from the “Reality” chapter. Chapter one, which he read last week, used “The Dragon” as the title.

“You look at me and you judge me, and you make assumptions, because this is the true nature of man, and I’ve always lived… in this reality,” Black said as he began this week’s reading.

“In high school people like you littered the halls,” Black said. “You were so unaware, lost in a constant of success and adoration that you had been fed. The date to the prom, the right college, the three bedroom house with a white picket fence… building your life on a foundation of lies. Imagine thinking any of that is real, imagine falling for that trap.

“Father never fed me those dreams. He was quick to teach me the truth, and the truth is that there is something horribly wrong with all of that, and all of you. I could help you, I could give you the keys to escape, but I won’t.”

Black then slammed the book shut to end the promo.

There is still no word on where WWE is headed with these vignettes and Black’s character.

You can click here for full details on Black’s first vignette in the series, which aired last Friday night. Last week’s vignette marked Black’s first appearance since losing the No DQ match to Kevin Owens on the October 12, 2020 RAW show. He was drafted to SmackDown that same night but was taken off TV until last week.

There’s also still no word on when Black will be brought back to the ring, but we will keep you updated. Below is the video from this week’s SmackDown:

