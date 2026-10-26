New aviation data has revealed the extent of flight disruptions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as WWE continues preparing for Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7.

According to a Reuters report published Monday, October 26, approximately 86% of scheduled flights at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were canceled between October 8 and October 25 amid ongoing regional security concerns.

Data compiled by aviation analytics firm Cirium showed that 4,071 of 4,736 scheduled flights at the airport were canceled during the 18-day period.

The figures highlight the significant transportation disruptions affecting Saudi Arabia’s capital, where WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Stadium in less than two weeks.

The report also revealed that more than 7,800 flights across Saudi Arabia were canceled during the same period, representing approximately 45% of the country’s scheduled departures.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport partially resumed operations on Sunday, October 25, following disruptions caused by repeated missile and drone attacks targeting airports and other infrastructure throughout the region.

However, several international airlines have extended flight suspensions into November, with some cancellations extending through or beyond Crown Jewel’s scheduled date.

The situation has raised questions about potential logistical challenges for WWE, which must transport talent, production personnel and equipment into Saudi Arabia ahead of the premium live event.

There has been no confirmation that the cancellations have directly affected WWE’s transportation arrangements or preparations for Crown Jewel.

Earlier this month, TKO executive Ari Emanuel acknowledged that the company was monitoring the situation daily while evaluating potential alternative locations for upcoming events.

“Right now, everything’s still set,” Emanuel said during an appearance on Fox News, adding that no events had been canceled at that time.

The latest figures come as Saudi Arabia continues dealing with regional security threats, including additional missile interceptions near Riyadh in recent days.

Despite the widespread flight disruptions, WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location.

The premium live event remains advertised for November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.