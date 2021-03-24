Impact Wrestling has announced a new date for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

The big event will now take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. It was previously announced for the night before, but Impact announced the new date just this afternoon.

Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore noted in a press release that Sunday night is the traditional night for major pro wrestling events. Rebellion will be headlined by the Title vs. Title match between Impact World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

“Sunday night has traditionally been the night for the big wrestling events in the sport’s history – and REBELLION is as huge of an event as any of them,” D’Amore said. “Swann vs. Omega, champion vs. champion, title vs. title is a happening that every wrestling fan will want to witness … it just feels right that REBELLION take place on Sunday.”

D’Amore is also guaranteeing that the winner of the main event will leave Rebellion with the Impact World Title and the AEW World Title. That stipulation has been up in the air.

“This is no gimmick, no sleight of hand. Wrestling fans can take me at my word – either Rich Swann or Kenny Omega will walk out of REBELLION as both the IMPACT and AEW World Champion. History will happen at REBELLION!,” he said.

Impact has also confirmed that X Division Champion Ace Austin will defend his title at Rebellion, as will Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Knockouts Tag Team Champions Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. Below is the updated card:

Title vs. Title Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match

TBA vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

X Division Title Match

TBA vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)

