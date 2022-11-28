Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston wore their Power Rangers attire to a WWE live event on Sunday night in Portland, Maine, as a homage to the late Jason David Frank. Kingston wore the Green Ranger outfit, while Woods was dressed as the White Ranger.

On November 19, Jason David Frank passed away. During his time on the show, he played both Rangers.

The Power Rangers attire has previously been worn by New Day to WWE events. Jonathan Davenport was the designer of the equipment.

Thanks for having some fun with us tonight as we celebrated our friend JDF #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/QqARgfsxLY — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 28, 2022

https://twitter.com/LeviSpade1/status/1597042021726027777