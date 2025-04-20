It’s a new day in the Raw tag-team division.

The second match of the evening at WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada saw The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar defend their WWE Tag-Team Championships against The New Day team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Kingston and Woods, who came to the ring with special gear inspired by Giant Gonzalez body suit muscles and fur from WrestleMania IX, defeated Erik and Ivar, who dressed up as characters from Clash of Clans.

At the end of the match, Kingston provided an illegal assist to Woods, who quickly capitalized with a pinfall victory. With the win, The New Day are once again the WWE Tag-Team Champions.

For those interested, check out our complete WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.