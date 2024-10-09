– WWE aired a new vignette promoting the upcoming debut of highly-touted Australian women’s wrestler DELTA during the October 8 episode of NXT on The CW. Check it out below.

– The 10/8 episode of NXT on CW also featured an advertised appearance by hip-hop star Sexxy Red. Fresh off of her appearance on the 10/7 episode of WWE Raw, which was also held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., she was scheduled for a live performance on this week’s NXT show, one which ended up being cut off by Ethan Page, who she interacted with on Raw. Check out the footage below.

– Nikkita Lyons made her WWE NXT return on Tuesday night. As noted, she has been announced for one-on-one action against Lola Vice for the stacked lineup for the October 15 episode of NXT on CW.