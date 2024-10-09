– WWE aired a new vignette promoting the upcoming debut of highly-touted Australian women’s wrestler DELTA during the October 8 episode of NXT on The CW. Check it out below.
Soon. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/brOioB6c2W
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
– The 10/8 episode of NXT on CW also featured an advertised appearance by hip-hop star Sexxy Red. Fresh off of her appearance on the 10/7 episode of WWE Raw, which was also held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., she was scheduled for a live performance on this week’s NXT show, one which ended up being cut off by Ethan Page, who she interacted with on Raw. Check out the footage below.
@SexyyRed314_ has taken over #WWENXT in St. Louis! pic.twitter.com/U2WcG7ATXX
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
"This is my ring now."@OfficialEGO put a fast end to @SexyyRed314_'s performance, but @WWEJeVonEvans is here to save the day! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/w4oqI6QWG5
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2024
– Nikkita Lyons made her WWE NXT return on Tuesday night. As noted, she has been announced for one-on-one action against Lola Vice for the stacked lineup for the October 15 episode of NXT on CW.
"YOU NEEDA CHILL OUT AND GO TOUCH GRASS OR SOMETHING"
WHO TF IS NIKKITA LYONS FEELING LIKE???? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/C1oafANCiG
— Matt (@BWAChief) October 9, 2024