New Details About Stardom Canceling Events Due to COVID-19 Scare

Stardom had actually canceled its last event on 8/15 after the show had already started but before the first match. Fans were understandably upset as some of them were from out of town who purchased hotel rooms and traveled all that way. The show was canceled at the last second because that’s when management received the word that one of its active members had tested positive for the virus.
The company had temperature checked everyone prior to starting the show and the infected person was not on hand, but the decision was made anyway.
During the past few days a second wrestler tested positive and everyone who had came into contact with them was advised to self quarantine for 14 days. This is when the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the month.
(Credit: f4wonline)
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- Shane McMahon to Take on a Much Larger WWE Role?
- WWE Reportedly Changed Title Plans Due to Jaxson Ryker Tweet on President Trump
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- News, Photos and Video from the WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek Following Late Start
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive