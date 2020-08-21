New Details About Stardom Canceling Events Due to COVID-19 Scare

Stardom had actually canceled its last event on 8/15 after the show had already started but before the first match. Fans were understandably upset as some of them were from out of town who purchased hotel rooms and traveled all that way. The show was canceled at the last second because that’s when management received the word that one of its active members had tested positive for the virus.

The company had temperature checked everyone prior to starting the show and the infected person was not on hand, but the decision was made anyway.

During the past few days a second wrestler tested positive and everyone who had came into contact with them was advised to self quarantine for 14 days. This is when the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the month.

