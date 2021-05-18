Former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty was among the talents used as zombies at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view for the Zombies Lumberjack Match, which saw Damian Priest defeat The Miz. Scotty currently works as a WWE Performance Center Coach and a WWE NXT Producer.

The other zombies were made up of NXT Superstars and WWE Performance Center recruits. Other wrestlers dressed up as zombies were Jake Atlas, Xyon Quinn (Daniel Vidot), Ikemen Jiro, Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, August Grey, Bronson Rechsteiner, Joe Gacy, Drew Kasper, Jacob Kasper, Cal Bloom, Matty Wahlberg, Joe Ariola, and Chance Barrow (Harlem Bravado).

As seen in the tweet below, Quinn revealed that he played the Elvis zombie. Scotty and others also revealed the zombies that they played.

On a related note, the zombie looks were created by Callosum Studios, which is ran by Jason Baker and Tom Savini. Callosum Studios has worked on recent looks for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and others in WWE. Fractured FX Inc. worked on the zombies with Callosum Studios. You can see related posts below with comments from special effects artists Baker, Kyle Roberts and Justin Raleigh.

The WrestleMania Backlash Zombies were a tie-in for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” zombie heist movie, which was a sponsor of the pay-per-view. That movie hits Netflix this Friday and stars former WWE Champion Batista, who also narrated the WrestleMania Backlash intro video.

Below are several photos & comments from the WWE talents and the special effects artists, along with the related video clips from the pay-per-view:

Had an absolute blast yesterday making zombies for @FracturedFX @wwe promo for @DaveBautista #ArmyOfTheDead . Thank you Justin Raleigh for allowing a few of us from @callosumstudios to get to come and play with the cool kids! #zombie #sfx #wwe #wwebacklash pic.twitter.com/M3n58D6FN9 — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 17, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.