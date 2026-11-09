New details have emerged regarding WWE’s travel arrangements for Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia, including clarification surrounding reports that talent avoided Riyadh International Airport.

Despite claims that WWE personnel bypassed the Riyadh airport entirely due to ongoing security concerns in the region, that was not the case.

According to an update from one source, the vast majority of WWE talent and personnel initially flew into Bahrain before making the approximately five-to-six-hour bus trip to Riyadh for Saturday’s premium live event.

The return trip, however, involved a different arrangement.

Following Crown Jewel, WWE personnel traveled from Riyadh to Bahrain by air, where they transferred to a flight that brought them directly to Greenville, South Carolina.

The group reportedly arrived back in the United States on Sunday afternoon.

The clarification confirms that WWE personnel did utilize the Riyadh airport during their departure from Saudi Arabia, despite reports suggesting the airport had been avoided altogether.

A missile struck a multi-story building owned by oil giant Aramco in the financial district of the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday, according to multiple witnesses and geolocated video. https://t.co/XOXdfrNme8 https://t.co/fU6IY9cNwE — CNN (@CNN) November 8, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider)