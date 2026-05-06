New details on WWE’s previous TV deals have surfaced as part of the ongoing shareholders lawsuit, shedding light on contract values, restrictions, and internal agreements.

From 2019 to 2024, WWE’s deal with NBCUniversal for Raw averaged $265 million annually (totaling $1.325 billion), while Fox paid an average of $205 million per year for SmackDown (totaling $1.025 billion), with yearly escalators built into both contracts.

Both agreements included strict exclusivity clauses preventing NBCU and Fox from airing or promoting other pro wrestling content, though MMA and other combat sports were exempt. WWE maintained final creative control in both deals, with NBCU and Fox granted limited consultation rights and content guidelines.

Fox also committed heavily to promoting SmackDown alongside major sports like the NFL and MLB, with $125 million in promotional value written into the deal. However, several planned shoulder programs and pre-shows never materialized.

The lawsuit further alleges that Vince McMahon was set on merging WWE with UFC, leading to the formation of TKO, despite potentially stronger offers, as he wanted to remain involved in the company.

(H/T: Brandon Thurston and WrestleNomics)